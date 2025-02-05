Castro's Heroic Strike Sends Bologna to Historic Semi-Final

In a dramatic turn of events, Bologna's Santiago Castro netted a crucial goal just two minutes after coming off the bench, sealing a landmark 1-0 victory against Atalanta on Tuesday. This win propels Bologna into the Coppa Italia semi-finals for the first time since 1997.

The team, which hasn't lifted the cup since 1974, now awaits the winner of the upcoming Juventus vs. Empoli fixture. Bologna's remarkable consistency both in league play and cup matches has been noteworthy, as coach Vincenzo Italiano expressed satisfaction with his team's preparation and performance.

Despite Atalanta's aggressive start, including a close effort from Charles De Ketelaere, Bologna's defense held strong, led by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski's crucial saves. In the 80th minute, Castro capitalized on a free kick delivery from Charalampos Lykogiannis, sending Bologna fans into jubilation.

