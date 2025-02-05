Left Menu

Simona Halep Bows Out: A Grand Slam Legacy Ends

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, retires from tennis at 33, following an injury-laden comeback after a doping suspension. Despite once leading the WTA rankings, Halep's recent struggles led to her decision, ending a career with 24 titles and over $40 million in prize money.

Simona Halep
  • Country:
  • Romania

Simona Halep, the celebrated two-time Grand Slam champion, announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 33. The Romanian athlete's decision to step away from the sport comes after a challenging return plagued by injuries and a doping suspension.

Speaking in Cluj, Romania, after a first-round defeat to Lucia Bronzetti at the Transylvania Open, Halep expressed mixed emotions but acknowledged that her body can no longer endure the demands of tennis. Once the world number one, Halep received a wildcard to compete in her home country but now occupies the 870th spot in WTA rankings.

Amassing 24 singles titles and earning over $40 million in prize money throughout her career, Halep leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Highlighted by significant triumphs at Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018, her journey witnessed both brilliance and challenges, including the suspension reduced to nine months after testing positive for Roxadustat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

