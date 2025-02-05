Rashid Khan Breaks Record: Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker in T20 History
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket during MI Cape Town's match against Paarl Royals. Rashid had figures of 2/34, bringing his career total to 633 wickets. The victory propels MI Cape Town to the finals, while the Royals face Qualifier 2.
In a historic achievement, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has surpassed West Indies' Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. Playing for MI Cape Town, Rashid marked this milestone during their Qualifier One match against Paarl Royals, held at Gqerberha.
Rashid's 2/34 performance in four overs contributed significantly to the team's defense of 200 runs. His crucial wickets included Dunith Wellalage and Dinesh Karthik. Rashid's career now boasts 633 wickets from 461 matches, averaging 18.07, with best figures of 6/17.
While Bravo's 18-year illustrious career saw him claim 631 wickets at an average of 24.40, Rashid now leads among T20 cricket legends, followed by West Indies' Sunil Narine, South Africa's Imran Tahir, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.
In the match, Paarl Royals chose to field first, and MI Cape Town's openers, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, set a solid foundation with an 87-run partnership. Despite a momentary setback, Cape Town capitalized on Royals' errors, with Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter propelling the team to 199/4 with a pivotal final overs performance.
The Royals struggled to maintain momentum in their chase, with only Lhuan-dre Pretorius and captain David Miller showing resistance. MI Cape Town's bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, stifled the Royals' efforts, concluding the outing on a high note with Rashid's record-setting moment.
With this victory, MI Cape Town advances directly to the finals, set to occur on Saturday at Wanderers. Meanwhile, the Royals have another chance in Qualifier 2 at Centurion. Delano Potgieter was named 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding contribution.
