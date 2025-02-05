Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett is pushing for the reinstatement of Japanese teams in the Super Rugby Pacific league. He suggests it could bolster the competition's appeal and entice more players to participate.

Super Rugby, which reached a peak with 18 teams including Japan's Sunwolves in 2017, has since contracted to 11 teams. Barrett, who has played through various iterations of the competition, advocates for a broader geographical presence, citing the monotony of playing only against New Zealand teams during the pandemic.

Barrett, a two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, believes that including Japanese teams would invigorate the league, offering diverse experiences that retain seasoned players. He also proposes policy changes to allow New Zealand players to represent the All Blacks while playing for overseas clubs, considering the potential for expanded Super Rugby teams.

