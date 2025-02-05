Left Menu

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett emphasizes a return of Japanese teams to Super Rugby Pacific. He believes it would strengthen the competition, making it more appealing to players. Barrett argues for a broader geographic spread and highlights the need to attract veteran players to enhance the league's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:39 IST
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett is pushing for the reinstatement of Japanese teams in the Super Rugby Pacific league. He suggests it could bolster the competition's appeal and entice more players to participate.

Super Rugby, which reached a peak with 18 teams including Japan's Sunwolves in 2017, has since contracted to 11 teams. Barrett, who has played through various iterations of the competition, advocates for a broader geographical presence, citing the monotony of playing only against New Zealand teams during the pandemic.

Barrett, a two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, believes that including Japanese teams would invigorate the league, offering diverse experiences that retain seasoned players. He also proposes policy changes to allow New Zealand players to represent the All Blacks while playing for overseas clubs, considering the potential for expanded Super Rugby teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025