Sam Darry's Super Rugby Setback

New Zealand rugby player Sam Darry is sidelined for the entire Super Rugby season following a shoulder injury sustained during training, affecting the Blues' defense of their title. The 24-year-old lock will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, as confirmed by the team on social media on Wednesday.

Darry, who made his international debut against Fiji last year and participated in five additional tests for the All Blacks, is expected to recover in time for the All Blacks selection. The series against France is scheduled to commence on July 5 in Dunedin.

The Auckland-based Blues face a challenging start to their title defense, opening against the Chiefs at Eden Park on February 15. The team will need to adapt quickly to compensate for Darry's absence.

