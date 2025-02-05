Left Menu

Sam Darry's Super Rugby Setback

Sam Darry, a New Zealand rugby player, will miss the Super Rugby season due to a shoulder injury. He requires surgery and aims to recover for upcoming All Blacks matches. The Blues announce the news via social media, impacting their title defense. Darry debuted against Fiji last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:44 IST
New Zealand rugby player Sam Darry is sidelined for the entire Super Rugby season following a shoulder injury sustained during training, affecting the Blues' defense of their title. The 24-year-old lock will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, as confirmed by the team on social media on Wednesday.

Darry, who made his international debut against Fiji last year and participated in five additional tests for the All Blacks, is expected to recover in time for the All Blacks selection. The series against France is scheduled to commence on July 5 in Dunedin.

The Auckland-based Blues face a challenging start to their title defense, opening against the Chiefs at Eden Park on February 15. The team will need to adapt quickly to compensate for Darry's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

