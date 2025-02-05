Steve Smith Confident as Connolly Eyes Test Debut

Australia's captain, Steve Smith, has expressed confidence in batter Marnus Labuschagne's return to form while hinting that spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly might debut in the second test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Smith, standing in for regular skipper Pat Cummins, maintained that the top six would remain unchanged despite Labuschagne’s recent dip in performance, mentioning his impressive play at the end of summer as evidence of potential. Labuschagne has been struggling with only one century in 49 innings.

The Australian team, which secured a massive win in the first test, is deciding on their lineup, with Connolly potentially coming in for Todd Murphy in their spin arsenal. Spin bowlers Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, who excelled in the first match, will be key players again, supported by part-time spinners Travis Head and Beau Webster.

(With inputs from agencies.)