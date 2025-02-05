Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Shines in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings Surge

Abhishek Sharma, India's cricket opener, surged to second place in ICC T20I Player Rankings after a stunning 135-run innings against England. This moved him up 38 places, while Tilak Verma dropped to third. Australia's Travis Head still leads, with other Indian players climbing rankings in recent performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:31 IST
Abhishek Sharma Shines in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings Surge
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a breakthrough performance, India's Abhishek Sharma has soared to second place in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters, advancing 38 spots with his recent heroics against England.

Sharma shattered several records as he scored an explosive 135 off just 54 balls, securing a decisive 4-1 series victory for India in the final T20 match in Mumbai. His innings, featuring 13 sixes, marked the highest score by an Indian player in the T20 format, falling just 26 rating points behind leader Travis Head from Australia.

Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav holds fifth place, with fellow teammates Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also making impressive strides. On the bowlers' list, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi excelled, while Australian players continued to dominate the Test rankings after a successful series against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025