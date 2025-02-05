Abhishek Sharma Shines in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings Surge
Abhishek Sharma, India's cricket opener, surged to second place in ICC T20I Player Rankings after a stunning 135-run innings against England. This moved him up 38 places, while Tilak Verma dropped to third. Australia's Travis Head still leads, with other Indian players climbing rankings in recent performances.
In a breakthrough performance, India's Abhishek Sharma has soared to second place in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters, advancing 38 spots with his recent heroics against England.
Sharma shattered several records as he scored an explosive 135 off just 54 balls, securing a decisive 4-1 series victory for India in the final T20 match in Mumbai. His innings, featuring 13 sixes, marked the highest score by an Indian player in the T20 format, falling just 26 rating points behind leader Travis Head from Australia.
Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav holds fifth place, with fellow teammates Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also making impressive strides. On the bowlers' list, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi excelled, while Australian players continued to dominate the Test rankings after a successful series against Sri Lanka.
