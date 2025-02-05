Djed Spence's Defensive Prowess: Spurs' Key to League Cup Final?

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive stalwart, Djed Spence, voiced his confidence in thwarting Mohamed Salah in the upcoming second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Facing a challenging 1-0 scenario, Spence remains pivotal for Spurs.

Despite suffering numerous defensive setbacks due to injuries, Spence has become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou's plans, particularly after the first-leg victory in January. His resolute belief in nullifying Salah's impact underlines Spurs' ambitions.

As top scorer Salah continues to dominate Premier League charts, Spurs' recent league resurgence offers hope, although pressing challenges remain for the north London club under Postecoglou's leadership.

