Liverpool Faces Tottenham Test Without Star Defender

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the crucial second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur because of a thigh injury. Manager Arne Slot confirmed that the absence of the right-back, who was injured during Saturday's Premier League win over Bournemouth, will be a challenge for the team.

The 26-year-old player has been a key participant throughout the season, featuring in 31 games, scoring twice, and assisting seven times. His rehabilitation has already started under the guidance of the team's rehab coach. Slot added that Alexander-Arnold's availability for Sunday's FA Cup match remains uncertain.

Academy graduate Conor Bradley is expected to take Alexander-Arnold's place, with Slot expressing confidence in the young player's potential. Despite injuries affecting Tottenham's squad, Slot refused to underestimate their opponents, emphasizing the difficulty of overcoming the 1-0 first-leg deficit.

