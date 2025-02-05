Left Menu

Liverpool Faces Tottenham Test Without Star Defender

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the League Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham due to a thigh injury. Manager Arne Slot notes the right back's absence is a setback, but academy player Conor Bradley is poised to step up. Liverpool aims to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:03 IST
Liverpool Faces Tottenham Test Without Star Defender
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the crucial second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur because of a thigh injury. Manager Arne Slot confirmed that the absence of the right-back, who was injured during Saturday's Premier League win over Bournemouth, will be a challenge for the team.

The 26-year-old player has been a key participant throughout the season, featuring in 31 games, scoring twice, and assisting seven times. His rehabilitation has already started under the guidance of the team's rehab coach. Slot added that Alexander-Arnold's availability for Sunday's FA Cup match remains uncertain.

Academy graduate Conor Bradley is expected to take Alexander-Arnold's place, with Slot expressing confidence in the young player's potential. Despite injuries affecting Tottenham's squad, Slot refused to underestimate their opponents, emphasizing the difficulty of overcoming the 1-0 first-leg deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025