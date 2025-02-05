Spurs' New Signings Ready for League Cup Showdown Against Liverpool

New signings Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso are set to make their debuts for Tottenham Hotspur as the team faces Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final second leg. Spurs' manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the availability of both players, who have joined on loan until the end of the season.

Teen star Tel arrives from Bayern Munich, with an option for a permanent transfer, while Austrian defender Danso has an obligation tied to his move. Their addition comes as a relief to Postecoglou amid the team's injury troubles, which have sidelined key players like goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and striker Dominic Solanke.

The match is a critical one for Tottenham, who are pursuing their first trophy since 2008, holding a narrow lead from the first leg. Both sides are equally anxious for a spot in the finals, underscoring the high stakes for such a prestigious encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)