Spurs' New Signings Ready for League Cup Showdown Against Liverpool

Tottenham's new signings Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso are set to play their first game for Spurs against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final. Tel is on loan from Bayern Munich, while Danso comes with an obligation to buy. This move bolsters Spurs amidst an injury crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New signings Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso are set to make their debuts for Tottenham Hotspur as the team faces Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final second leg. Spurs' manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the availability of both players, who have joined on loan until the end of the season.

Teen star Tel arrives from Bayern Munich, with an option for a permanent transfer, while Austrian defender Danso has an obligation tied to his move. Their addition comes as a relief to Postecoglou amid the team's injury troubles, which have sidelined key players like goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and striker Dominic Solanke.

The match is a critical one for Tottenham, who are pursuing their first trophy since 2008, holding a narrow lead from the first leg. Both sides are equally anxious for a spot in the finals, underscoring the high stakes for such a prestigious encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

