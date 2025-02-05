Thrilling Opener: Vernost Jaguars Edge Sohail Khan's Panthers in World Padel League

The World Padel League made a thrilling debut in India as Vernost Jaguars narrowly defeated Sohail Khan Ent Panthers 23-22 in a highly competitive opening match at Mumbai's Nesco Center. Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, who owns the Panthers, attended the event to support his team.

The mixed doubles match provided edge-of-the-seat excitement, with Jaguars' Alex Arroyo and Maria Virginia Riera making a stunning comeback from a 1-4 deficit to win 7-6 in a tiebreak against Panthers' Rama Valenzuela and Marina Guinart. The men's doubles featured a fiercely contested draw, with Panthers' duo Javier Barahona and Javier Garcia narrowly winning 7-6, leveling the overall score at 13-13.

The women's doubles saw Panthers' Sofia Araujo and Marta Ortega take an early 3-0 lead, but despite a spirited fightback by Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo, Panthers secured the set 6-4, advancing their overall lead to 19-17. In the final set, Jaguars' Lucas Campagnolo and David Gala Sanchez won 6-3 against Panthers' Javier Leal and Sanyo Gutierrez, clinching the season opener 23-22. Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar expressed satisfaction with the team's victory and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)