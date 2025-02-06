NFL Expands Down Under: First Game in Australia Set for 2026

The NFL is set to break new ground, announcing on Wednesday its plans to host the league's first regular season game in Australia. The historic event is scheduled for 2026 and will be held in Melbourne at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This groundbreaking match will see the Los Angeles Rams take the field, marking a significant milestone in the NFL's strategy to expand its international footprint. "This is a big statement," said NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly to reporters, emphasizing the importance of this venture.

The league's initiative to host games overseas signifies its commitment to growing the sport's global reach, promising an exciting new chapter for NFL fans worldwide. As the organization prepares for this strategic expansion, it looks to captivate audiences in new markets, broadening its appeal beyond North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)