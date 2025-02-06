Galatasaray Secures Midfielder Mario Lemina from Wolverhampton
Galatasaray has signed Mario Lemina, a midfielder from Wolverhampton Wanderers, for 2.5 million euros. Lemina, who fell out with Wolves' manager, joins the Turkish team with a contract extending to 2025. Previously, he made 77 appearances for Wolves, scoring six goals.
Galatasaray has announced the acquisition of midfielder Mario Lemina from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth 2.5 million euros. This move brings Lemina to the Turkish side under a one-and-a-half-year contract, with an option for an additional season.
The 31-year-old Gabon international had been sidelined since January 6 following a conflict with Wolves manager Vitor Pereira. Lemina also lost the Wolves captaincy in December due to a confrontation with Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United.
According to Galatasaray's statement, Lemina will earn 1.3 million euros for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, with his salary increasing to 2.5 million euros for subsequent seasons. Lemina had joined Wolves in 2023 from Nice, amassing 77 appearances and netting six goals during his tenure at the Midlands club.
