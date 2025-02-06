NFL Embarks on Historic Australian Adventure with First Game in 2026

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will host its first-ever game in Australia come 2026, setting the stage for an exciting international expansion. Scheduled at Melbourne's legendary MCG, the game will feature the Los Angeles Rams as the designated home team.

This marks a significant milestone for the NFL as it aims to expand its global reach into valuable markets like Australia, where it already enjoys a fan base of 6.6 million. Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president, emphasized the importance of this step at a press conference. "This is a significant step which underscores the global growth ambitions," O'Reilly stated.

The Rams are particularly enthusiastic about this venture, with President Kevin Demoff affirming the team's commitment to international play. "We're thrilled at the groundbreaking opportunity to play in Australia," said Demoff, reflecting on their strategic marketing rights to Australia. This decision follows the NFL's recent entry into markets such as South America, Europe, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)