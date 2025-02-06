Left Menu

Aaqib Javed Downplays Jasprit Bumrah's Threat Ahead of Champions Trophy Clash

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed dismisses the threat posed by India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their anticipated Champions Trophy encounter, amid ongoing concerns about Bumrah's fitness following back spasms incurred during a heavy bowling workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed has dismissed concerns over the impact of India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the heated meeting between the two cricketing arch-rivals in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

After Bumrah rattled Australian batsmen with his fiery pace, his form dwindled as he missed the second innings in Sydney due to back spasms related to his extensive 2024 bowling workload.

Despite being one of 2024's leading wicket-takers, doubts loom over Bumrah's participation in the tournament. While India's captain, Rohit Sharma, provided an update about the scans to assess Bumrah's readiness, Javed remains unperturbed, asserting that Pakistan won't devise their entire strategy around him.

