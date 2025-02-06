Left Menu

Cooper Connolly Makes Test Debut Amidst Australia's Push for Series Sweep

Cooper Connolly debuted for Australia in the second test against Sri Lanka, as the tourists aim for a 2-0 series win in Galle. Australia captain Steve Smith announced Connolly's inclusion, replacing Todd Murphy. Australia seeks to finalize preparations for the World Test Championship against South Africa.

In a significant milestone, spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly made his Test debut for Australia during the second match against Sri Lanka as visitors target a 2-0 series sweep.

Australia's captain Steve Smith, stepping in for Pat Cummins, revealed the team's strategy at the toss, expressing confidence in Connolly's skills as they face a challenging pitch in Galle.

Connolly, who emerged from just four first-class matches, was handed his prestigious baggy green cap by former player Simon Katich. Australia won the first test by an innings and 242 runs and has already secured a spot in the World Test Championship final.

