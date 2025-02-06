Cooper Connolly Makes Test Debut Amidst Australia's Push for Series Sweep
Cooper Connolly debuted for Australia in the second test against Sri Lanka, as the tourists aim for a 2-0 series win in Galle. Australia captain Steve Smith announced Connolly's inclusion, replacing Todd Murphy. Australia seeks to finalize preparations for the World Test Championship against South Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:55 IST
In a significant milestone, spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly made his Test debut for Australia during the second match against Sri Lanka as visitors target a 2-0 series sweep.
Australia's captain Steve Smith, stepping in for Pat Cummins, revealed the team's strategy at the toss, expressing confidence in Connolly's skills as they face a challenging pitch in Galle.
Connolly, who emerged from just four first-class matches, was handed his prestigious baggy green cap by former player Simon Katich. Australia won the first test by an innings and 242 runs and has already secured a spot in the World Test Championship final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Indies Opt to Bat as Pakistan Eyes Series Sweep in Multan Showdown
Pakistan Eyes Series Sweep Without Shaheen Afridi's Firepower
Steve Smith Surpasses Legends: Achieves 10,000 Test Runs and 35th Century
Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith Shine with Record-Breaking Performances in Galle
Steve Smith Joins 10,000 Test Runs Elite Club