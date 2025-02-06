Left Menu

Jakara Anthony Battles Back: Aiming for Winter Olympic History

Australian freestyle skiing star Jakara Anthony remains optimistic while recovering from a collarbone injury ahead of defending her moguls title at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite the setback, she is focused on achieving groundbreaking feats and remains hopeful of making history by securing back-to-back Olympic golds for Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:52 IST
Jakara Anthony, Australia's freestyle skiing sensation, is maintaining a positive outlook despite sustaining a collarbone injury that could impact her readiness for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As her peers practice on northern hemisphere snow, Anthony is recuperating at home in summer temperatures, all while engaging in bucket-list activities like the Australian Open tennis.

Despite her training pause, Anthony is not rushing her recovery process, keeping her Olympic aspirations high as she seeks to become the first Australian to win back-to-back Winter Olympic golds.

