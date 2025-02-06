Marcelo Hangs Up His Boots: A Legendary Career Concludes

Brazilian football legend Marcelo has officially announced his retirement, closing a remarkable chapter in his career that saw him lift 25 trophies with Real Madrid.

Marcelo, 36, joined Real Madrid in 2007, leaving an indelible mark on the club with his achievements, including five Champions League titles and six LaLiga victories.

His recent stint at Fluminense saw him win the Copa Libertadores before their mutual parting in November, capping an illustrious journey in the world of football.

