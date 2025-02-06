Marcelo Hangs Up His Boots: A Legendary Career Concludes
Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo has retired, ending a distinguished career with 25 club trophies including five Champions League titles. Marcelo played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2022 and was influential in their historic era of dominance. He last played for Fluminense in Brazil.
Brazilian football legend Marcelo has officially announced his retirement, closing a remarkable chapter in his career that saw him lift 25 trophies with Real Madrid.
Marcelo, 36, joined Real Madrid in 2007, leaving an indelible mark on the club with his achievements, including five Champions League titles and six LaLiga victories.
His recent stint at Fluminense saw him win the Copa Libertadores before their mutual parting in November, capping an illustrious journey in the world of football.
