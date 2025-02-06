Clash in La Liga: Tebas Denounces Real Madrid's Referee Bias Claims

In a fiery exchange, La Liga President Javier Tebas has condemned Real Madrid's recent allegations of referee bias, describing the claims as a 'complete overreaction.' The controversy erupted after Real Madrid questioned referee impartiality following their match against Espanyol, labeling the league's integrity as compromised.

The dispute centers on a contentious call during the match where Real Madrid felt a yellow card issued to Espanyol's Carlos Romero was insufficient, suggesting it warranted a red card. Real Madrid's published content scrutinizing the officiating has further inflamed tensions.

Tebas criticized Madrid TV for frequently challenging refereeing decisions against the club. Despite Madrid's successful season, leading La Liga and securing a European Cup, their claims have drawn skepticism from fans and rivals like Atletico's Antoine Griezmann, who dismissed the accusations as 'silly.'

