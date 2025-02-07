SailGP Soars to New Heights: The Future of Sailing Races
SailGP, founded by Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison, is expanding globally six years after its launch. The league aims to reach 20 rounds per season, growing closer to Formula One's scale. Fans, not just avid sailors, are drawn to the exhilarating races and innovative viewer experiences.
SailGP is marking its return to Sydney, where the international sailing league first launched six years ago. Co-founder Russell Coutts highlights the promising future and growth of the league, attributing its success to a strategy that appeals to general sports enthusiasts beyond dedicated sailing fans.
Initiated by Olympic champion Coutts and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, SailGP now encompasses 12 teams, a significant growth from its inaugural season's five rounds. This weekend's race is crucial, being part of a 13-round schedule for the 2025-26 season, with ambitions to expand to 20 rounds.
Technology plays a vital role in SailGP's operations, with real-time data analytics and planned 360-degree on-board views enhancing the fan experience. The league's format anticipates further technological advancements, ensuring that SailGP continues to captivate its growing audience worldwide.
