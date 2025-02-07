SailGP Soars to New Heights: The Future of Sailing Races

SailGP is marking its return to Sydney, where the international sailing league first launched six years ago. Co-founder Russell Coutts highlights the promising future and growth of the league, attributing its success to a strategy that appeals to general sports enthusiasts beyond dedicated sailing fans.

Initiated by Olympic champion Coutts and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, SailGP now encompasses 12 teams, a significant growth from its inaugural season's five rounds. This weekend's race is crucial, being part of a 13-round schedule for the 2025-26 season, with ambitions to expand to 20 rounds.

Technology plays a vital role in SailGP's operations, with real-time data analytics and planned 360-degree on-board views enhancing the fan experience. The league's format anticipates further technological advancements, ensuring that SailGP continues to captivate its growing audience worldwide.

