Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Lead India to Thrilling Victory

In a thrilling opening ODI against England, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the performances of young stars Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, forecasting a bright future for the duo in Indian cricket. Gill and Iyer were crucial in navigating India to a four-wicket victory after a precarious start.

When captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early, leaving India at a precarious 19/2 in their 249-run chase, it was Gill and Iyer who anchored the innings. Their 94-run partnership stood as a testament to their adaptability, combining Gill's defensive skills with Iyer's aggressive stroke play.

Iyer's swift and powerful innings, scoring 59 off 36 balls, was halted by Jacob Bethell. Manjrekar described Iyer's performance as a near-perfect display of stroke play, while Gill understatedly guided India to the finishing line with a patient 87 off 96 balls. India eyes another win as the series continues in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)