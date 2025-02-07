Left Menu

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Lead India to Thrilling Victory

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for their outstanding performances in India's ODI win against England. Gill showcased resilience while Iyer displayed flawless stroke play. Their efforts helped India secure a four-wicket victory after a shaky start in the chase of 249.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:56 IST
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Lead India to Thrilling Victory
Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling opening ODI against England, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the performances of young stars Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, forecasting a bright future for the duo in Indian cricket. Gill and Iyer were crucial in navigating India to a four-wicket victory after a precarious start.

When captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early, leaving India at a precarious 19/2 in their 249-run chase, it was Gill and Iyer who anchored the innings. Their 94-run partnership stood as a testament to their adaptability, combining Gill's defensive skills with Iyer's aggressive stroke play.

Iyer's swift and powerful innings, scoring 59 off 36 balls, was halted by Jacob Bethell. Manjrekar described Iyer's performance as a near-perfect display of stroke play, while Gill understatedly guided India to the finishing line with a patient 87 off 96 balls. India eyes another win as the series continues in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025