World Padel League Sees India Embrace Rapid Growth Amid Badminton Legend's Endorsement

In the bustling city of Mumbai, the World Padel League is making its much-anticipated debut at the Nesco Center, attracting notable sports figures including Mathias Boe, a former World No.1 in badminton. Boe, who also coached India's finest doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, graced the event on Thursday with his presence and insights.

On the sidelines, Boe expressed his admiration for padel's rapid growth in India, noting, "There's a remarkable surge in the establishment of new courts, reminiscent of Denmark's padel scene just a few years ago." A frequent padel player himself, Boe emphasized its accessibility, stating that the sport's blend of elements from squash, tennis, and badminton makes it appealing and easy for beginners to learn.

While successful in his coaching career, guiding Satwik and Chirag to multiple international wins, Boe reflected on his ability to impart tactical proficiency. Highlighting their diverse backgrounds, Boe commented on the importance of understanding different personal dynamics, as seen between the Mumbai-native Chirag and Andhra-born Satwik. As the league progresses, top teams are poised to clash in the finals on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)