Tension Soars: Badminton Coach's Narrow Escape Amid Middle East Unrest

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indonesian badminton coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama and Olympic medallist P V Sindhu faced harrowing moments at Dubai International Airport. The duo was stranded after an explosion nearby, which led to the suspension of flight operations.

The explosion occurred as Iran launched missile attacks in retaliation, hitting locations across the Gulf, prompting airports, including Dubai, to halt flights. As they await resumption of flights, both coach and athlete remain at an airport hotel, hoping to continue their journey to the All England Championships in Birmingham.

Other Indian players, including top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have already reached Birmingham. However, flight disruptions and cancellations have affected players like Unnati Hooda, who remains in India. Efforts continue to manage travel logistics for affected contingents amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)