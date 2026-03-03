PV Sindhu's Unexpected Detour from Badminton Spotlight
PV Sindhu's journey to the All England Open was disrupted when she was stranded at Dubai airport due to regional conflicts. The BWF announced her withdrawal from the tournament. While Sindhu expressed relief upon returning to India, conflicts in the Middle East continue to impact global travel.
PV Sindhu, the renowned Indian badminton player, found herself one of many stranded travelers at the Dubai airport amid a tumultuous regional conflict that grounded flights. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed her withdrawal from the prestigious All England Open after citing travel disruptions.
Dubai Airports partially resumed flights on Monday, focusing on repatriating stranded passengers. Sindhu expressed her relief and gratitude on social media, stating, 'Back home in Bangalore and safe.' Unable to compete, she was replaced in the tournament by Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi, while other players also withdrew.
The Middle East conflict, with escalations between Israel and Iran and additional strikes, continues to raise global travel concerns. Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, now plans to focus on rest and future strategies while tensions in the region remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis
Gas Prices Soar Amid Middle East Turmoil and Supply Disruptions
Turbulence in Markets: Oil Prices Flare Amid Middle East Tensions
Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
Putin and Orban Engage in Strategic Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions