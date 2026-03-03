Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Unexpected Detour from Badminton Spotlight

PV Sindhu's journey to the All England Open was disrupted when she was stranded at Dubai airport due to regional conflicts. The BWF announced her withdrawal from the tournament. While Sindhu expressed relief upon returning to India, conflicts in the Middle East continue to impact global travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:05 IST
PV Sindhu's Unexpected Detour from Badminton Spotlight
PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, the renowned Indian badminton player, found herself one of many stranded travelers at the Dubai airport amid a tumultuous regional conflict that grounded flights. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed her withdrawal from the prestigious All England Open after citing travel disruptions.

Dubai Airports partially resumed flights on Monday, focusing on repatriating stranded passengers. Sindhu expressed her relief and gratitude on social media, stating, 'Back home in Bangalore and safe.' Unable to compete, she was replaced in the tournament by Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi, while other players also withdrew.

The Middle East conflict, with escalations between Israel and Iran and additional strikes, continues to raise global travel concerns. Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, now plans to focus on rest and future strategies while tensions in the region remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026