PV Sindhu's Unexpected Detour from Badminton Spotlight

PV Sindhu, the renowned Indian badminton player, found herself one of many stranded travelers at the Dubai airport amid a tumultuous regional conflict that grounded flights. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed her withdrawal from the prestigious All England Open after citing travel disruptions.

Dubai Airports partially resumed flights on Monday, focusing on repatriating stranded passengers. Sindhu expressed her relief and gratitude on social media, stating, 'Back home in Bangalore and safe.' Unable to compete, she was replaced in the tournament by Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi, while other players also withdrew.

The Middle East conflict, with escalations between Israel and Iran and additional strikes, continues to raise global travel concerns. Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, now plans to focus on rest and future strategies while tensions in the region remain high.

