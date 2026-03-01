Left Menu

Shaina Manimuthu: A Rising Star in Badminton

India's Shaina Manimuthu, an emerging badminton talent, clinched a bronze at the Dutch Junior International, showcasing her skill and tenacity. Despite losing in the semifinals to China's Yi Qing Yin, she impressed with her victories over top seeds, underscoring her global potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's emerging badminton talent, Shaina Manimuthu, secured a bronze medal at the prestigious Dutch Junior International tournament. The young shuttler, who previously claimed the U15 girls' championship title at the Badminton Asia Championships, demonstrated her burgeoning skill and perseverance on the international stage.

Shaina's impressive journey to the semifinals was marked by notable victories over the tournament's third and 13th seeds, highlighting her consistent performance and formidable presence in the sport. However, her run was halted by China's Yi Qing Yin, who defeated her in straight sets with scores of 17-21, 8-21 following a 35-minute match.

Despite the loss, Shaina's achievements at the Dutch Junior International emphasize her growing potential as a competitor on the global badminton scene, promising a bright future ahead for the young athlete.

