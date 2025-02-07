Left Menu

Hyderabad Falcons Clinch Narrow Victory Over Kolkata Tiigers in Thrilling ISPL Encounter

Falcon Risers Hyderabad narrowly defeated the Tiigers of Kolkata by a single run in a thrilling Indian Street Premier League match dominated by bowlers. Vicky Bhoir's four-wicket haul was instrumental as Kolkata fell short in their chase, finishing at 61/8 against Hyderabad's modest 62/9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:22 IST
Player in action. (Picture: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) contest, Falcon Risers Hyderabad triumphed over the Tiigers of Kolkata by a solitary run at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Friday. The match, characterized by its intense bowling-centric performance, saw Hyderabad falter after a brisk start, culminating in a total of 62/9. Despite appearing achievable, the target posed by Hyderabad proved challenging for Kolkata's batsmen, who were restricted to 61/8, according to an ISPL release.

Central to Hyderabad's bowling effort was Vicky Bhoir, whose remarkable four-wicket haul at the cost of just six runs played a pivotal role in steering the Falcons to victory. Kolkata, aiming for a modest target of 63, began cautiously but succumbed to a batting collapse, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final over. Needing seven runs to win, Kolkata crumbled under pressure, allowing Hyderabad to celebrate a hard-fought win.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kolkata's decision to bowl first seemed to be effective as Hyderabad's batsmen struggled to capitalize on a strong start. Star opener Kisan Satpute initially dominated, aggressively striking the Kolkata bowlers for over 20 runs in the opening overs. However, the innings soon unraveled, with Padmesh Mhatre and Mansoor KL losing their wickets in quick succession, courtesy of Firas Mohammed's disciplined bowling. They failed to recover momentum, setting the stage for Kolkata's meek chase. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

