Australia Seizes Command with Carey's Century Brilliance

Australia nears a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka thanks to Alex Carey's impressive century in the second Test. With a commanding first-innings lead, Carey's reverse sweeps and Steve Smith’s century make for a formidable outing. Prabath Jayasuriya shone for Sri Lanka with five wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia is on the brink of a series victory over Sri Lanka following Alex Carey's remarkable century in the second Test match.

The visitors dominated on Day 3, amassing 414 runs before being bowled out, thus gaining a significant first-innings lead.

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made notable strides, capturing five wickets in Galle, though Carey's aggressive play put Australia in control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

