Australia Seizes Command with Carey's Century Brilliance
Australia nears a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka thanks to Alex Carey's impressive century in the second Test. With a commanding first-innings lead, Carey's reverse sweeps and Steve Smith’s century make for a formidable outing. Prabath Jayasuriya shone for Sri Lanka with five wickets.
Galle
- Sri Lanka
Australia is on the brink of a series victory over Sri Lanka following Alex Carey's remarkable century in the second Test match.
The visitors dominated on Day 3, amassing 414 runs before being bowled out, thus gaining a significant first-innings lead.
Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made notable strides, capturing five wickets in Galle, though Carey's aggressive play put Australia in control.
