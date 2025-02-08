Left Menu

Aditi Ashok Shines Amidst Stars at LPGA Founders Cup

India's Aditi Ashok impressed at the LPGA Founders Cup, managing to stay in the competition through the weekend. She shot a 1-under 70, tying for 50th place with notable golfers like Lydia Ko. Meanwhile, Jin Young Ko led the tournament, aiming for her fourth title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bradenton | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:31 IST
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok displayed resilience at the LPGA Founders Cup, narrowly making it past the cut alongside renowned competitors. Her consistent performance, with a 1-under 70 round, placed her in the 50th spot, tied with notable players such as Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.

While Aditi battled to secure her position, Jin Young Ko dominated the leaderboard with an impressive 8-under 63 round. Her exceptional play left her two strokes ahead of the competition, maintaining a flawless score of 12-under 130 overall.

Jin Young Ko, a tournament favorite, is eyeing her fourth victory after clinches in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Competitors like Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin, firing standout rounds, remained close contenders. The tournament promises a thrilling finish as top golfers vie for the prestigious title.

