In a rainy Six Nations Championship clash at Stadio Olimpico, Italy managed a hard-fought 22-15 victory over a struggling Wales team. The win condemns Wales to their lowest-ever world ranking, sitting in 12th place.

Ange Capuozzo's try and 17 points from Tommaso Allan gave Italy a comfortable lead, even as Wales mounted a late comeback. Aaron Wainwright's try and a penalty try narrowed the gap, but Italy's early dominance proved decisive.

The defeat casts doubt on the future of Wales' veteran coach, Warren Gatland, extending their losing streak to 14 games. As Wales reflects on their strategy, Italy celebrates its third victory in the last four encounters against the Welsh side.

