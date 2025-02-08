Mohammed Shami Fit for Second ODI: India Gears Up Against England

In a boost for the Indian cricket team, bowling coach Sitanshu Kotak assured reporters on Saturday that seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami is in top condition ahead of the crucial second One Day International (ODI) match against England, set to take place in Cuttack. The team, fresh off a victory in the series opener, is eager to secure another win.

Shami had marked his return to the international scene during the third T20I encounter against England, having been absent since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Despite limited appearances in the five-match T20I series, where he took three wickets, Shami managed to pick up a wicket in the first ODI. The focus now turns to his performance in the upcoming game.

At the pre-match press conference, Kotak also touched on the possible inclusion of Arshdeep Singh for the second ODI, noting that the decision rests with the head coach and captain. On the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, Kotak mentioned that he did not have updates on the bowler's scans, deferring to the medical team for such information.

