Grant Fisher Sets New 3,000m Indoor World Record

In a stellar display of athletic prowess at the Millrose Games in New York, American runner Grant Fisher smashed the world indoor 3,000 meters record.

Fisher engaged in an electrifying duel with Olympic 1,500 meters champion Cole Hocker, ultimately timing an impressive seven minutes 22.91 seconds to secure the new record. This feat surpassed the previous record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma earlier this year.

Fisher, who is 27, adds this achievement to his 2022 Paris Olympics success, where he secured bronze medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000-meter events. Hocker also impressed, finishing at 7:23.14, a time fast enough to break Girma's mark as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)