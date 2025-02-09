Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra's Recovery and Glenn Phillips' Heroics in New Zealand's Warm-Up Win

Rachin Ravindra is recovering after getting hit in the face during a warm-up match against Pakistan. Despite the injury scare, he remains conscious and is doing well. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips' century helped New Zealand secure a 78-run victory in Lahore ahead of their next match against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:53 IST
Rachin Ravindra's Recovery and Glenn Phillips' Heroics in New Zealand's Warm-Up Win
Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra is on the mend after a frightening moment during a warm-up match against Pakistan in Lahore, where he was struck in the face by a ball he lost sight of in the floodlights.

Teammate Glenn Phillips reassured fans by confirming Ravindra had only suffered a cut and remained conscious throughout, passing his initial Head Injury Assessment.

Despite the scare, New Zealand's spirits were lifted by Phillips' outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 106 runs to lead his team to a 78-run victory. New Zealand face South Africa next in their preparations for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025