Rachin Ravindra's Recovery and Glenn Phillips' Heroics in New Zealand's Warm-Up Win
Rachin Ravindra is recovering after getting hit in the face during a warm-up match against Pakistan. Despite the injury scare, he remains conscious and is doing well. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips' century helped New Zealand secure a 78-run victory in Lahore ahead of their next match against South Africa.
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra is on the mend after a frightening moment during a warm-up match against Pakistan in Lahore, where he was struck in the face by a ball he lost sight of in the floodlights.
Teammate Glenn Phillips reassured fans by confirming Ravindra had only suffered a cut and remained conscious throughout, passing his initial Head Injury Assessment.
Despite the scare, New Zealand's spirits were lifted by Phillips' outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 106 runs to lead his team to a 78-run victory. New Zealand face South Africa next in their preparations for the Champions Trophy.
