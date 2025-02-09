Facundo Colidio Seals Victory for River Plate

Facundo Colidio emerged as the hero for River Plate, scoring twice in a 2-0 triumph over Independiente during the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Saturday.

The victory catapulted River Plate to fourth place in Group B with eight points, following a previous goalless draw against San Lorenzo. Independiente, meanwhile, missed their chance to top the group, staying second with nine points.

Despite missed opportunities, including Ivan Marcone's promising pass to Lautaro Millan, it was Colidio's remarkable header and stoppage-time finish that assured River Plate's win, much to Coach Marcelo Gallardo's delight. The teams will next face Godoy Cruz and Velez Sarsfield on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)