Tom Banton Joins England Squad for Crucial ODI Against India

England has called up Tom Banton to replace the injured Jacob Bethell for the third ODI against India. Bethell suffered a hamstring injury during the first ODI. Banton, who impressed in T20 cricket, will join the team in Ahmedabad as India leads the series 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:44 IST
Tom Banton Joins England Squad for Crucial ODI Against India
England has enlisted wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton as a replacement for injured all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the crucial third ODI against India in Ahmedabad, scheduled for Wednesday.

Jacob Bethell, who played a pivotal role in England's narrow four-wicket defeat in the series opener by scoring a half-century, sustained a left hamstring injury. According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Bethell's condition will be reassessed upon the team's arrival in Ahmedabad.

The 26-year-old Banton, renowned for his aggressive batting in T20 franchise leagues, last represented England in an ODI in August 2020. Currently, he is the top scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition, with an impressive tally of 493 runs in 11 matches. His inclusion aims to bolster England's lineup as they look to level the series, with India leading 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

