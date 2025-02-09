Left Menu

Bosch Steps Up: A New Dawn for South Africa's Bowling Squad

South Africa has named Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the Champions Trophy. Bosch, relatively new to international cricket, will be joined by Kwena Maphaka as a reserve. The changes come as South Africa prepares for the tournament in Pakistan and Dubai.

Johannesburg | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:17 IST
Corbin Bosch
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a strategic move, South Africa has announced Corbin Bosch as the replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje ahead of the coveted Champions Trophy. Bosch, a newcomer in the international cricket scene, will bring fresh energy to the squad.

Alongside Bosch, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been included as a traveling reserve. The duo will accompany the South African team in Pakistan and Dubai as they gear up for the upcoming series. Batter Tony de Zorzi is also set to join them.

The absence of Nortje, who is sidelined due to a recurring back injury, marks a significant void in South Africa's lineup. His impressive record of 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 in 42 T20Is underscores the impact of his absence on the team's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

