Rising Star Manas Dhamne Secures First ITF Title

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, promising Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne clinched his first ITF singles title on Sunday. The 17-year-old achieved a comeback victory over Italy's Lorenzo Carboni in the M15 tournament held in Monastir, Tunisia.

Training under the tutelage of esteemed coach Riccardo Piatti in Italy, Dhamne turned around a challenging start by winning the second and third sets 6-0, 6-2, after losing the first set 2-6. The win against Carboni, a junior French Open semifinalist, adds to Dhamne's rising profile as he progresses in his professional tennis career.

Dhamne, who turned professional in 2022, has shown remarkable consistency by qualifying for the main draw in four successive M15 tournaments. His potential was first highlighted at the Tata Open Maharashtra in 2023 when he competed as a wild card entrant.

