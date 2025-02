Thakare's Thunder: Tamil Nadu in Trouble at Ranji Quarterfinals

Aditya Thakare's stunning four-wicket performance has left Tamil Nadu reeling at 159 for six in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on Sunday. With Tamil Nadu trailing by 194 runs, thanks to Vidarbha's imposing 353 total, their chances look bleak.

Despite a valiant 65 from young C Andre Siddharth, Tamil Nadu's top order, including notable players like Narayan Jagadeesan and Vijay Shankar, failed to produce significant runs. This left their team in a precarious position after Vidarbha capitalized on their batting dominance, led by Karun Nair's 122-run contribution.

In an earlier impressive show, Harsh Dubey's steadfast 69 runs bolstered Vidarbha's innings. With Day 3 looming, Tamil Nadu relies on veterans Pradosh Ranjan Paul and captain R Sai Kishore to salvage their innings against a formidable Vidarbha attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)