Rayhan Thomas Faces Setback at Astara Golf Championship

Rayhan Thomas showed early promise in the third round of the Astara Golf Championship, but his performance unraveled as he slipped to a tied 15th place at the Lagos Course. His game took a significant hit when he recorded a triple bogey on the 18th hole, coupled with earlier bogeys on the eighth and 14th, ultimately resulting in a disappointing 1-over 72 finish.

This outcome was particularly frustrating as the eighth and 18th holes are both Par-5s, areas where Thomas had potential scoring opportunities. On the other hand, Kyle Westmoreland made headlines by setting the course record with a remarkable 10-under 61 to seize the third-round lead.

Johnny Keefer matched Westmoreland's feat with a bogey-free 10-under 61, equaling his career low round and the Lagos Course record. Keefer, coming off as the runner-up in last week's Panama Championship, is closely trailing behind Westmoreland. Newcomer Seungtaek Lee and seasoned players like Christo Lamprecht and Tyson Alexander are also in contention, adding excitement to the competition.

