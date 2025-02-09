Jeev Milkha Singh Shines with Ace at PGA TOUR Champions Debut

In an impressive performance, India's Jeev Milkha Singh made a hole-in-one during his debut at the PGA TOUR Champions, sharing the 28th spot in the season-opener. Despite his spectacular ace, the day belonged to Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Jimenez delivered a masterclass, ending the tournament at 11-under, setting a new record for the Trophy Hassan II, and clinching his 14th career victory on the PGA TOUR Champions. Using a precise 7-Iron, Singh achieved the Tour's first hole-in-one of the season on the 164-yard Par-3 14th hole.

Ultimately, Jimenez's masterstroke on the par-4 17th hole, where he drove the green and secured an eagle, ensured his victory over New Zealand's Steven Alker, who finished two strokes behind despite leading in earlier rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)