Record-Breakers Strike Gold at National Games
Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse set new records to secure their third consecutive gold medals at the National Games. Yarraji ran the women's 110m hurdles in 13.10s, surpassing her previous record, while Shirse clocked 13.65s in the men's 100m hurdles, continuing his winning streak.
Top athletes Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh and Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra broke records as they clinched gold at the National Games.
Yarraji made history with a time of 13.10 seconds in the women's 110m hurdles, beating her own previous best.
Shirse secured victory in the men's 100m hurdles with 13.65 seconds, marking his third consecutive win.
