Record-Breakers Strike Gold at National Games

Top athletes Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh and Tejas Shirse of Maharashtra broke records as they clinched gold at the National Games.

Yarraji made history with a time of 13.10 seconds in the women's 110m hurdles, beating her own previous best.

Shirse secured victory in the men's 100m hurdles with 13.65 seconds, marking his third consecutive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)