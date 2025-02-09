Rohit Sharma: Triumph Under Pressure

Rohit Sharma, India's celebrated cricket captain, silenced his critics with a stunning century at the Barabati Stadium, overcoming mounting pressure and criticism after a disappointing series against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old Mumbaikar, known for his commanding presence, showcased resilience as he returned to form with a spectacular 119 runs.

His comeback performance highlighted his ability to thrive under pressure and reaffirmed his leadership in the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)