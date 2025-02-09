Carlos Alcaraz Clinches First Indoor Title at Rotterdam Open

Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked number three in the world, claimed his first indoor title by overcoming Australian Alex de Minaur in the Rotterdam Open final. The final score was 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in favor of the Spanish tennis sensation.

Despite losing his serve after an initial break, Alcaraz took the first set with a powerful performance. However, De Minaur fought back to level the match in the second set. Alcaraz, known for his resilience, secured the title by breaking his opponent's serve in the third set, showcasing his tenacity and skill.

With this win, Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, adds his 17th ATP career title to his name, making a striking debut at the Rotterdam tournament. This success followed a semi-final win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, exemplifying his impressive form this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)