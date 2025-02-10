South Korea's Dominance at the Asian Winter Games: Choi Min-jeong Leads the Charge

Triple Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong emerged as the star of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, leading South Korea to a dominant performance in short-track speed skating. The South Korean team clinched six of the nine available titles in a display of sheer athletic prowess over the weekend.

Choi, a multiple world champion, claimed individual victories in the 500m and 1,000m events, further bolstering her impressive career portfolio with a gold in the 2,000m mixed team event. Despite her achievements, Choi was unable to secure the 3,000m relay title, an event she previously won in 2017.

In an intense 3,000m relay showdown, Choi handed over the lead to teammate Kim Gil-li. However, contact with China's Gong Li during Kim's leg resulted in a setback, allowing the host nation a victory run. China's head coach Zhang Jing acknowledged the competitive stature of South Korea but noted the narrowing performance gap as teams prepare for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

