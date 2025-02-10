Eagles Crush Chiefs' Dream with Unprecedented Super Bowl Rout
The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs' attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat with a dominating 40-22 win in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts led the charge with three touchdowns, while the Eagles’ defense shut down Patrick Mahomes, securing a second franchise title amid a star-studded audience.
The Philadelphia Eagles ended the Kansas City Chiefs' aspirations for a historic three-peat Super Bowl triumph with a staggering 40-22 victory in New Orleans on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts spearheaded the Eagles' relentless performance, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another, while their formidable defense suffocated Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes. Saquon Barkley added to the triumph by breaking the all-time NFL rushing yards record in front of an eager crowd, including President Donald Trump and pop icon Taylor Swift.
The match highlighted the Eagles' dominance, delivering their second Super Bowl win, the first since 2018, solidifying their prowess in the football arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
