India Aims for Glory at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships Despite Sindhu's Absence

India is gearing up for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, facing an uphill battle without star player PV Sindhu, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sindhu's absence leaves a void in the team, with Malvika Bansod stepping into women's singles. India's journey kicks off against Macau, aiming for a top-two group finish to secure a quarterfinal spot.

With Sindhu not in the mix, expectations rest on key players like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and the Satwik-Chirag duo. India is drawing confidence from past successes, including the 2022 Thomas Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)