Spin Legends and Batting Giants: Key to India's Champions Trophy Victory

Muttiah Muralitharan emphasizes the importance of in-form Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India's success in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He highlights the crucial role of spin bowling in subcontinent conditions like Pakistan and UAE for the tournament that begins February 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:25 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan asserted on Monday that India's chances in the Champions Trophy hinge significantly on the form of key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The tournament's build-up has been dominated by discussions on their form, with Sharma recently showcasing his prowess with his 32nd ODI century against England, while Kohli seeks to regain his best since his November century against Australia.

Muralitharan, speaking during a product launch event, stressed the importance of India's balanced attack and lauded the potential advantage of subcontinent teams, given the spinning pitches expected in Pakistan and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

