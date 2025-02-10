Spin Legends and Batting Giants: Key to India's Champions Trophy Victory

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan asserted on Monday that India's chances in the Champions Trophy hinge significantly on the form of key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The tournament's build-up has been dominated by discussions on their form, with Sharma recently showcasing his prowess with his 32nd ODI century against England, while Kohli seeks to regain his best since his November century against Australia.

Muralitharan, speaking during a product launch event, stressed the importance of India's balanced attack and lauded the potential advantage of subcontinent teams, given the spinning pitches expected in Pakistan and the UAE.

