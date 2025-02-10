Left Menu

LIV Golf Players Welcomed: New Pathway to The Open Championship

LIV Golf players have a new opportunity to compete in The Open Championship, thanks to a newly created exemption category by The R&A, inspired by a similar move from the U.S. Open. The top LIV Golf player will have a direct route to participating in the prestigious event at Royal Portrush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:49 IST
The R&A has announced a new exemption category for LIV Golf players, allowing them to compete in The Open Championship. This makes The Open the second major golf tournament to offer such a pathway after the U.S. Open set a precedent. The top LIV Golf player in the Individual Season Standings will secure a spot in the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

"The Open is a platform for the world's best golfers, and we review exemptions annually to ensure inclusivity based on merit," stated Mark Darbon, Chief Executive at the R&A. He admitted the necessity for LIV Golf players to have an avenue to qualify through their achievements.

Previously, while LIV Golf players were eligible for major events, a direct path was unavailable, complicating qualification for many. On February 5, the USGA established a similar category for the U.S. Open. LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil praised the R&A's decision as a recognition of the league's competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

