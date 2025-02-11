Tiger Woods Pauses PGA Tour Comeback After Mother's Passing

Tiger Woods, the iconic golfer and tournament host, announced on Monday his decision to step back from this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. The announcement follows the recent death of his mother.

The first round of the event, scheduled from February 13 to 16 in San Diego—a relocation necessitated by the Los Angeles wildfires—will take place shortly after Woods mourns the loss of his mother. The 15-time major champion cited not feeling ready to compete, though he acknowledged the importance of his mother's wishes for him to continue playing.

Woods expressed gratitude for the support he received and hinted at a possible visit to the course later in the week. Since recovering from a car crash in 2021, his tournament appearances have been infrequent, most recently missing the cut at the British Open. The Genesis Invitational remains a key PGA Tour event with significant stakes, supporting Woods' own TGR Foundation.

