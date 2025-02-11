Trump's Transgender Sports Ban Sparks Global Olympic Debate

In a move set to stir international controversy, President Donald Trump has directed a ban on transgender girls and women from participating in female sports within the United States. The directive mandates the Department of Justice to enforce the ban under Title IX, as interpreted by Trump, setting the stage for a potential confrontation with global sports authorities ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The order, while potentially appealing to Trump's support base, has drawn mixed reactions. Trump's directive urges the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to overhaul its policies, highlighting the existing contentious discourse surrounding gender and sports. The IOC, facing ongoing scrutiny, maintains a refusal to implement a universal rule, allowing each international federation to establish its policies.

The initiative comes at a pivotal moment when cases like that of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif have rekindled debates over gender eligibility in sports. Trump's stance, underscored by references to past Olympic controversies, emphasizes a need for stringent measures, whilst experts and officials challenge the potential implications of merging political directives with sporting regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)