Alice Padilha Returns Brazil to Winter Olympics in Alpine Skiing

Alice Padilha, a promising athlete from Rio de Janeiro, has ensured Brazil's representation in alpine skiing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

At 17, Padilha secured her place at Berkshire East, U.S., during the Sunday slalom event by scoring 83.07 points, surpassing the qualification threshold set by the International Ski Federation.

Padilha's success ends a 12-year absence for Brazil in the women's category since their last participation in the Sochi Games in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)