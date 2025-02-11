Left Menu

Alice Padilha Returns Brazil to Winter Olympics in Alpine Skiing

Alice Padilha, a 17-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, has secured a spot for Brazil in alpine skiing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, marking Brazil's return to women's alpine skiing after 12 years. Competing in the U.S., Padilha met the qualification threshold set by the International Ski Federation.

Alice Padilha, a promising athlete from Rio de Janeiro, has ensured Brazil's representation in alpine skiing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

At 17, Padilha secured her place at Berkshire East, U.S., during the Sunday slalom event by scoring 83.07 points, surpassing the qualification threshold set by the International Ski Federation.

Padilha's success ends a 12-year absence for Brazil in the women's category since their last participation in the Sochi Games in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

